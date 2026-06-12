Jean Lloyd-Jones defied women's norms, devoting her life to public service

Jean Lloyd-Jones dedicated her professional life to public service. She was among the first women to serve in the Iowa Legislature. She served in the Iowa House from 1979 to 1987. Then, she joined three other women in the Iowa Senate where she served from 1987-1995. She is one of the founders of the Iowa Institute for Peace and promoted international exchange during the Cold War, traveling to the Soviet Union many times.

On this episode, we talk with her about her trailblazing efforts that advanced women in politics. At the age of 96, she's published a short, eye-opening and inspiring memoir called A Woman’s Place: My Life as Public Servant.

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