© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Jean Lloyd-Jones defied women's norms, devoting her life to public service

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published June 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Jean Lloyd-Jones dedicated her professional life to public service. She was among the first women to serve in the Iowa Legislature. She served in the Iowa House from 1979 to 1987. Then, she joined three other women in the Iowa Senate where she served from 1987-1995. She is one of the founders of the Iowa Institute for Peace and promoted international exchange during the Cold War, traveling to the Soviet Union many times.

On this episode, we talk with her about her trailblazing efforts that advanced women in politics. At the age of 96, she's published a short, eye-opening and inspiring memoir called A Woman’s Place: My Life as Public Servant.

Guest:

  • Jean Lloyd-Jones, Iowa City resident and former state lawmaker
Tags
Talk of Iowa PoliticsIowa PoliticsWomenBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley was a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
More Stories Like This