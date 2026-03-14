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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Tree planting recommendations aren't always evergreen

By Charity Nebbe,
Zoe Bentler
Published March 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you plant a tree, the hope is that it will remain healthy and strong for decades, but the recommendations for what to plant often change faster than the trees themselves, sometimes creating frustration and even controversy. On this Horticulture Day, we talk with Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, about how recommended plant and tree lists are created and why they sometimes spark debate.

Later, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil and entomologist Laura Iles, director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center, join the conversation to answer listeners’ gardening questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Laura Iles, entomologist, director, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureSpring Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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