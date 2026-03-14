Tree planting recommendations aren't always evergreen

When you plant a tree, the hope is that it will remain healthy and strong for decades, but the recommendations for what to plant often change faster than the trees themselves, sometimes creating frustration and even controversy. On this Horticulture Day, we talk with Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, about how recommended plant and tree lists are created and why they sometimes spark debate.

Later, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil and entomologist Laura Iles, director of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center, join the conversation to answer listeners’ gardening questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

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