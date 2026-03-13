© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The fight for third spaces

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published March 13, 2026
Your home is your first space. Work is your second space. A third space is a place where you can gather with other people in your community, meet people and make connections. But many of these spaces have disappeared, particularly in small towns.

On this Talk of Iowa, rural sociologist Dave Peters shares how gas stations have become a social hub for small towns. Library director Mary Kathryn Gepner talks about the local library enduring as a third space. Jennifer Drinkwater talks about her work uplifting third spaces in Iowa's small towns and how they inspire her art. Finally, Tiara Phillips has been bringing people in the Iowa City area together with "stuff swaps," book clubs and bingo nights through her Instagram page, Bitchin' Events.

Guests:

  • Mary Kathryn Gepner, library director at the Mount Ayr Public Library, former high school social studies teacher
  • Dave Peters, professor of agricultural and rural policy, extension rural sociologist, Iowa State University
  • Jennifer Drinkwater, artist, associate professor and community art specialist for Iowa State University Extension, founder of The What’s Good Project
  • Tiara Phillips, founder, Bitchin' Events
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
