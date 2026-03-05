How cystic fibrosis has gone from terminal to highly treatable

Over the course of his career, Dr. Michael Welsh has seen cystic fibrosis transform from terminal to highly treatable. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we listen back to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Dr. Welsh of the Carver College of Medicine at the University of Iowa, who has been studying and treating Cystic Fibrosis for nearly 50 years. Dr. Welsh was awarded the 2025 Canada Gairdner International Award for his work on cystic fibrosis.

Then, we hear about the new Homestead Folk Art Museum in the Amana Colonies. The museum opened in April and celebrates Amana's 300-year heritage through pottery, textiles, hand-crafted wood pieces and more. We hear from Jon Childers, the executive director of Amana Heritage Society, who promotes not just the homestead museum, but the experience of the larger museum network in the Amana colonies

This show was originally produced on June 5, 2025.

Guests:

