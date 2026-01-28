Uterine cancer is among the few cancers where survivorship is decreasing

Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the sixth most common cause of death among women in the United States. The preferred treatment is a hysterectomy, and young women who want to have children have to choose between becoming infertile or being at a higher risk of recurrence.

On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with a survivor of endometrial cancer who was able to conceive her first child after undergoing hormonal therapy. Then, Nebbe is joined by a gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Megan McDonald, as well as researcher Kristina Thiel and a Ph.D. candidate in her lab, Katie Colling, who share their research into hormonal therapies.

Guests:

