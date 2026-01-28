© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Uterine cancer is among the few cancers where survivorship is decreasing

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published January 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Uterine cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the sixth most common cause of death among women in the United States. The preferred treatment is a hysterectomy, and young women who want to have children have to choose between becoming infertile or being at a higher risk of recurrence.

On this Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe speaks with a survivor of endometrial cancer who was able to conceive her first child after undergoing hormonal therapy. Then, Nebbe is joined by a gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Megan McDonald, as well as researcher Kristina Thiel and a Ph.D. candidate in her lab, Katie Colling, who share their research into hormonal therapies.

Guests:

  • Haley Loeffelholz, Uterine cancer survivor, mom, registered nurse
  • Katie Colling, 4th year Ph.D. candidate studying cancer biology, University of Iowa
  • Kristina Thiel, assistant professor of Obstetrics andGynecology, University of Iowa
  • Dr. Megan McDonald, gynecologic oncologist, University of Iowa Healthcare
Physical Health Cancer Women
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
