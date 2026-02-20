© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Amid erasure, Black history education continues

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published February 20, 2026
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

100 years ago, historian Carter G. Woodson founded what would in 1976 become known as Black History Month. This centennial is happening at a time when exhibits and signage in National institutions are being altered and, in many cases, removing the stories of Black Americans.

Founder and publisher of Black Iowa News Dana James and Abena Sankofa Imhotep — author and CEO of Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group and Sankofa Literary Academy — join Talk of Iowa to talk about Black History and what this month means.

Guests:

  • Abena Sankofa Imhotep, author, CEO of Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group and Sankofa Literary Academy
  • Dana James, founder and publisher, Black Iowa News
Black History Month
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
