Amid erasure, Black history education continues

100 years ago, historian Carter G. Woodson founded what would in 1976 become known as Black History Month. This centennial is happening at a time when exhibits and signage in National institutions are being altered and, in many cases, removing the stories of Black Americans.

Founder and publisher of Black Iowa News Dana James and Abena Sankofa Imhotep — author and CEO of Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group and Sankofa Literary Academy — join Talk of Iowa to talk about Black History and what this month means.

