The common threads of American protest movements
Protest movements have been a part of American history since before the United States was founded. In this episode, we hear from three historians about three different and powerful protest movements in U.S. history - the civil rights movement, anti-war movement during the Vietnam War and the anti-abortion movement.
We’ll also talk about the strengths, weaknesses, successes and failures of these movements.
Guests:
- Ashley Howard, assistant professor of history and African American studies, University of Iowa
- Amy Rutenberg, associate professor of history, Iowa State University
- Daniel K. Williams, associate professor of history, Ashland University