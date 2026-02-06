© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The common threads of American protest movements

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Protest movements have been a part of American history since before the United States was founded. In this episode, we hear from three historians about three different and powerful protest movements in U.S. history - the civil rights movement, anti-war movement during the Vietnam War and the anti-abortion movement.

We’ll also talk about the strengths, weaknesses, successes and failures of these movements.

Guests:

  • Ashley Howard, assistant professor of history and African American studies, University of Iowa
  • Amy Rutenberg, associate professor of history, Iowa State University
  • Daniel K. Williams, associate professor of history, Ashland University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
