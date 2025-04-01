Comedian Maria Bamford thrives on the unfunny

Comedian and actor Maria Bamford is very open about her personal struggles with mental illness, and shares more dysfunctional family stories than she probably should.

Bamford wrote about mental health and her lifelong quest to belong in her 2024 memoir Sure, I'll Join Your Cult. Host Charity Nebbe talks with her ahead of her April 25th performance in Des Moines.

Later in the episode, Charity talks with New York Times national political correspondent Jennifer Medina. She's reported for the Times for more than 20 years, with the last several years focused on Latino voters. Medina will deliver the 14th annual Culver Lecture 7 p.m. April 3 at Simpson College in Indianola.

