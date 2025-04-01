© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Comedian Maria Bamford thrives on the unfunny

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Comedian and actor Maria Bamford is very open about her personal struggles with mental illness, and shares more dysfunctional family stories than she probably should.

Bamford wrote about mental health and her lifelong quest to belong in her 2024 memoir Sure, I'll Join Your Cult. Host Charity Nebbe talks with her ahead of her April 25th performance in Des Moines.

Later in the episode, Charity talks with New York Times national political correspondent Jennifer Medina. She's reported for the Times for more than 20 years, with the last several years focused on Latino voters. Medina will deliver the 14th annual Culver Lecture 7 p.m. April 3 at Simpson College in Indianola.

Guests:

  • Maria Bamford, comedian
  • Jennifer Medina, national political correspondent, New York Times
Talk of Iowa Mental HealthMovies & TVLatinosVoting2024 Election
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
