What you can to do now to prevent falls later in life

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published January 7, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

As the years go by our bodies change. It gets harder to get off the floor, out of bed, or up from a chair.

Maintaining mobility as we age is critical when it comes to independence and quality of life. Kinesiologist Gregory Welk and research scientist Abbie Coniglio of ISU join the program to talk about what adults of any age can do to maintain or increase mobility as they age.

Later in the episode, author and master of flash fiction Grant Faulkner returns to talk about his newest book, Something Out There in the Distance. Faulkner also shares about his newest writing community, Memoir Nation, and a reality show he's executive producing. He will be reading at Beaverdale Books on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Guests:

  • Gregory Welk, distinguished professor, Barbara E. Forker professor in kinesiology, Iowa State University
  • Abbie Coniglio, ISU research scientist and member, Story County Falls Prevention Coalition
  • Grant Faulkner, author, co-founder, Memoir Nation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
