What you can to do now to prevent falls later in life

As the years go by our bodies change. It gets harder to get off the floor, out of bed, or up from a chair.

Maintaining mobility as we age is critical when it comes to independence and quality of life. Kinesiologist Gregory Welk and research scientist Abbie Coniglio of ISU join the program to talk about what adults of any age can do to maintain or increase mobility as they age.

Later in the episode, author and master of flash fiction Grant Faulkner returns to talk about his newest book, Something Out There in the Distance. Faulkner also shares about his newest writing community, Memoir Nation, and a reality show he's executive producing. He will be reading at Beaverdale Books on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Guests:

