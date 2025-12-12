Tips for surviving family dynamics this holiday season

The challenge of gathering with family over the holidays often inspires many beloved movies and TV shows. Famously, Seinfeld introduced us to the Constanzas' odd holiday tradition of Festivus, and many may long for their own "airing of grievances" in which Frank Constanza says, "I've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're going to hear about them!"

On this Talk of Iowa, we learn how to better connect with our family members from StoryCorps senior producer Von Diaz, who helps facilitate the nonprofit's often touching conversations. Then, family communications expert Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart gives advice on how to handle family conflict during the holidays.

Guests:

