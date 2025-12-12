© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Tips for surviving family dynamics this holiday season

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published December 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The challenge of gathering with family over the holidays often inspires many beloved movies and TV shows. Famously, Seinfeld introduced us to the Constanzas' odd holiday tradition of Festivus, and many may long for their own "airing of grievances" in which Frank Constanza says, "I've got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're going to hear about them!"

On this Talk of Iowa, we learn how to better connect with our family members from StoryCorps senior producer Von Diaz, who helps facilitate the nonprofit's often touching conversations. Then, family communications expert Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart gives advice on how to handle family conflict during the holidays.

Guests:

  • Von Diaz, senior producer at StoryCorps
  • Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart, associate professor, University of Iowa, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Family Communication
Tags
Talk of Iowa familyHolidaysSocial Science
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content