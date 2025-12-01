BONUS: Trouble in tropical plant paradise
Plants can be a lovely gift for the gardener in your life, but there is also room for error if the variety you pick isn’t suited for your loved one’s garden. On this bonus episode of Garden Variety, ISU horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes give advice to a man who gifted a tropical hibiscus plant to his wife by mistake.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University