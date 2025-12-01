© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

BONUS: Trouble in tropical plant paradise

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNatalie Dunlap
Published December 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Plants can be a lovely gift for the gardener in your life, but there is also room for error if the variety you pick isn’t suited for your loved one’s garden. On this bonus episode of Garden Variety, ISU horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes give advice to a man who gifted a tropical hibiscus plant to his wife by mistake.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Tags
Garden Variety GardeningWinter Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
See stories by Natalie Dunlap
Related Content