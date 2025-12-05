A look at the Christmas indus-tree

When you buy a Christmas tree at a farm, tree lot, or store, you’re buying an agricultural product. More than 35 million Christmas trees are harvested every year in the United States, and there are approximately 200 Christmas tree growers in Iowa.

DNR Forester Mark Vitosh is here to give us some insight into the industry that brings so many people joy this time of year.

Guests:

