Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Everything you need to know about Christmas trees

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published December 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you buy a Christmas tree at a farm, tree lot or store, you’re buying an agricultural product. More than 35 million Christmas Trees are harvested every year in the United States, and there are approximately 200 Christmas tree growers in Iowa.

DNR Forester Mark Vitosh is here to give us some insight into the industry that brings so many people joy this time of year. Then, Aaron Steil joins to answer gardening questions.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you'd like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
