Life after cancer for young adults
Iowa has the second-highest cancer rate in the nation and young people — ages 15-49 — are not being spared. The six leading corn-producing states have a cancer rate for young adults that is about 5% higher than the rest of the nation.
On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with director of the Iowa Cancer Registry Mary Charlton and two young cancer survivors.
Guests;
- Mary Charlton, director of the Iowa Cancer Registry, University of Iowa
- Emily Hoffman, cancer survivor, a founding member of Young Adults Survivor program, cancer registrar
- Athena Porter, cervical cancer survivor