© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Life after cancer for young adults

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Iowa has the second-highest cancer rate in the nation and young people — ages 15-49 — are not being spared. The six leading corn-producing states have a cancer rate for young adults that is about 5% higher than the rest of the nation.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with director of the Iowa Cancer Registry Mary Charlton and two young cancer survivors.

Guests;

  • Mary Charlton, director of the Iowa Cancer Registry, University of Iowa
  • Emily Hoffman, cancer survivor, a founding member of Young Adults Survivor program, cancer registrar
  • Athena Porter, cervical cancer survivor
Tags
Talk of Iowa Physical HealthCancerHealth care
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content