The stories of Iowa's Vietnam War veterans

When soldiers returned from Vietnam they not only carried the physical and emotional scars of war, they also returned from that unpopular war to a country in turmoil. In the documentary, From Iowa and Back, Iowa veterans share their stories. Director and filmmaker Jeremy Glazier joins the program.

Then, Theatre Cedar Rapids is celebrating 100 years. We learn about its Grant Wood roots with its artistic director Angie Toomsen and Tara Templeman, a curator and collection manager at The History Center.

