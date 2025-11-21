© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The stories of Iowa's Vietnam War veterans

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
When soldiers returned from Vietnam they not only carried the physical and emotional scars of war, they also returned from that unpopular war to a country in turmoil. In the documentary, From Iowa and Back, Iowa veterans share their stories. Director and filmmaker Jeremy Glazier joins the program.

Then, Theatre Cedar Rapids is celebrating 100 years. We learn about its Grant Wood roots with its artistic director Angie Toomsen and Tara Templeman, a curator and collection manager at The History Center.

Guests:

  • Jeremy Glazier, filmmaker and director
  • Tara Templeman, curator and collection manager, The History Center
  • Angie Toomsen, artistic director, Theatre Cedar Rapids
Vietnam War documentary History
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
