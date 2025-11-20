Dubuque art exhibits reframe Indigenous and Latinx representation

Two exhibitions on display now until Feb. 1, 2026 at the Dubuque Museum of Art explore culture, representation and the power of community-centered storytelling. "In Conversation" pairs the photographic works of Edward S. Curtis with contemporary tintypes by Navajo photographer Will Wilson, whose work reexamines the way Indigenous people have been portrayed across generations. The exhibition uses both historic wet-plate photography and augmented reality “talking tintypes” to spark new conversations about identity and agency.

Wilson and artist Alicia Velazquez, who led an advisory team of regional Indigenous leaders who selected three works by Curtis for this exhibition, join the conversation. The second exhibition "Threads of Belonging," features Latinx and Indigenous artists from Iowa, the Midwest and beyond. Velasquez is one of the artists featured in this exhibit, and she shares the inspiration behind her work. Ivonne Simmonds-Fals also joins the conversation to talk about curating this exhibit, and how it got its start through the organization Dubuque Unidos.

Later, sisters Kaylee Williams and Clair Williams-Vavra share about their sixth annual Eat Free Pie DSM event. Launched in 2020, the project delivers free homemade pies on Thanksgiving day to any Des Moines resident who requests one as a simple act of generosity and connection during the holiday season.

Dubuque Museum of Art is an underwriter of Iowa Public Radio.

