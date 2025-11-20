Dubuque art exhibits reframe Indigenous and Latinx representation
Two exhibitions on display now until Feb. 1, 2026 at the Dubuque Museum of Art explore culture, representation and the power of community-centered storytelling. "In Conversation" pairs the photographic works of Edward S. Curtis with contemporary tintypes by Navajo photographer Will Wilson, whose work reexamines the way Indigenous people have been portrayed across generations. The exhibition uses both historic wet-plate photography and augmented reality “talking tintypes” to spark new conversations about identity and agency.
Wilson and artist Alicia Velazquez, who led an advisory team of regional Indigenous leaders who selected three works by Curtis for this exhibition, join the conversation. The second exhibition "Threads of Belonging," features Latinx and Indigenous artists from Iowa, the Midwest and beyond. Velasquez is one of the artists featured in this exhibit, and she shares the inspiration behind her work. Ivonne Simmonds-Fals also joins the conversation to talk about curating this exhibit, and how it got its start through the organization Dubuque Unidos.
Later, sisters Kaylee Williams and Clair Williams-Vavra share about their sixth annual Eat Free Pie DSM event. Launched in 2020, the project delivers free homemade pies on Thanksgiving day to any Des Moines resident who requests one as a simple act of generosity and connection during the holiday season.
Guests:
- Will Wilson, Navajo photographer and artist, associate professor of photography and media, University of Texas at Austin
- Alicia Velasquez, advisory team leader for "In Conversation," Iowa City–based artist of Apache, Yaqui and Chicana descent
- Ivonne Simmonds-Fals, director of learning and engagement, Dubuque Museum of Art
- Kaylee Williams, co-founder, Eat Free Pie DSM
- Clair Williams-Vavra, co-founder, Eat Free Pie DSM