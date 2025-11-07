The power of art as we age

In a new University of Northern Iowa course, a pottery lesson from a local artist is a chance for intergenerational connection. Jim Kerns has been joining the class, Understanding Aging Through a Creative Lens, to not only share his artistic skills, but also to show the benefits of creative pursuits as we age.

On this Talk of Iowa, Kerns joins the show, along with Melinda Heinz, a gerontologist who started the class, and one of her students, Randy Williams.

Later in the hour, we learn about Iowa's first men's shed, a space for men in the area to create and connect. Heinz started the Cedar Valley Men's Shed this year after a trip to Ireland, which has the highest concentration of men's sheds. Bill Henninger, a retired law enforcement officer and member of the local men's shed, joins the show as well.

Guests:

