Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The power of art as we age

By Dani Gehr,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In a new University of Northern Iowa course, a pottery lesson from a local artist is a chance for intergenerational connection. Jim Kerns has been joining the class, Understanding Aging Through a Creative Lens, to not only share his artistic skills, but also to show the benefits of creative pursuits as we age.

On this Talk of Iowa, Kerns joins the show, along with Melinda Heinz, a gerontologist who started the class, and one of her students, Randy Williams.

Later in the hour, we learn about Iowa's first men's shed, a space for men in the area to create and connect. Heinz started the Cedar Valley Men's Shed this year after a trip to Ireland, which has the highest concentration of men's sheds. Bill Henninger, a retired law enforcement officer and member of the local men's shed, joins the show as well.

Guests:

  • Melinda Heinz, assistant professor of gerontology, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim Kerns, local artist, president of the UNI Public Art Incubator Advocates Council, Friends of the Permanent Art Collection and Gallery, University of Northern Iowa alum
  • Bill Henninger, retired law enforcement officer, Men’s Shed member
  • Randy Williams, senior in physical education
AgingArtArts & LifeSocial Science
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
