President Trump announces strike on ISIS targets in Nigeria

President Trump announced late Thursday that the U.S. had launched a "deadly strike" against Islamic State fighters in northwest Nigeria, who he said had been killing Christians in the area.

In a Christmas night post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike was directed at "ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not see for many years, and even Centuries!"

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," he said, adding that U.S. forces had "executed numerous perfect strikes."

"Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper," the president wrote. "May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

The announcement follows multiple U.S. strikes last week against ISIS targets in Syria in response to what the U.S. Central Command described as a targeted killing of two U.S. soldiers and an interpreter by an ISIS gunman there.

Trump has accused Nigeria of failing to stop the persecution of Christians in the country and last month he said he ordered the Pentagon to draw up plans for possible military action against Nigeria and warned the U.S. would suspend aid to the West African country.

Nigeria is roughly evenly divided between Christians and Muslims. The Nigerian government says attacks by militant groups are less about religion than where those groups are located.

Last month, Nigeria said it welcomed U.S. help in fighting insurgents but that its territorial integrity must be respected, according to Reuters.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement it had "conducted a strike at the request of Nigerian authorities in Sokoto State killing multiple ISIS terrorists."

In a post on X, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: "The @DeptofWar

is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come… Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation."

So far, Nigerian officials have not formally commented on the reported strikes.

