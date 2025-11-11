Growers and community partners bring fresh produce to food banks and pantries

Donation gardens provide vital fresh produce to food pantries. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we highlight gardens and nonprofits working to grow fruits and vegetables for their community.

First, Alicia Herzog of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach discusses the new Iowa Donation Garden Network, launching in 2026 to connect community gardens fighting food insecurity after federal budget cuts ended a similar program. Tracy Blackmer, director of Iowa Gardening for Good, shares how his nonprofit grows and donates hundreds of thousands of pounds of produce each year, supported by thousands of volunteers statewide.

Later, we shift to Yesandia, a nonprofit teaching youth improv across eastern Iowa. Founder Layne Sheetz and high school performer Annie Farnum join to preview their Nov. 11 showcase at the James Theater in Iowa City and talk about the creative power of improv.

