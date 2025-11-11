© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Growers and community partners bring fresh produce to food banks and pantries

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Donation gardens provide vital fresh produce to food pantries. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we highlight gardens and nonprofits working to grow fruits and vegetables for their community.

First, Alicia Herzog of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach discusses the new Iowa Donation Garden Network, launching in 2026 to connect community gardens fighting food insecurity after federal budget cuts ended a similar program. Tracy Blackmer, director of Iowa Gardening for Good, shares how his nonprofit grows and donates hundreds of thousands of pounds of produce each year, supported by thousands of volunteers statewide.

Later, we shift to Yesandia, a nonprofit teaching youth improv across eastern Iowa. Founder Layne Sheetz and high school performer Annie Farnum join to preview their Nov. 11 showcase at the James Theater in Iowa City and talk about the creative power of improv.

Guests:

  • Alicia Herzog, master gardener program manager, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Tracy Blackmer, director, Iowa Gardening for Good
  • Layne Sheetz, founder and CEO, Yesandia
  • Annie Farnum, senior, Cedar Rapids-Washington High School
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
