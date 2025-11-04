© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
From 'Seinfeld' to 'Hacks,' this Iowan has cultivated a career behind the camera

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 4, 2025
You may not know who Morgan Sackett is, but chances are good that his fingerprints are all over a TV show or a movie that you love. This native Iowan and University of Iowa alum has worked on Seinfeld, Veep, Parks and Recreation, Hacks, The Good Place, A Man on the Inside, among other television and film credits.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Sackett about how the once-prospective law school student found himself behind the camera, becoming a beloved producer and director. He will be speaking in Iowa City on Nov. 7.

Later in the episode, Iowa Writers' Workshop alum Emily Wilson talks about her latest published collection of poems titled Burnt Mountain. Wilson will be reading at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City.

Guests:

  • Morgan Sackett, Emmy-award winning producer and Emmy-nominated director, Okoboji native
  • Emily Wilson, writer and artist
Talk of Iowa Movies & TVUniversity of IowapoetryBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
