From 'Seinfeld' to 'Hacks,' this Iowan has cultivated a career behind the camera

You may not know who Morgan Sackett is, but chances are good that his fingerprints are all over a TV show or a movie that you love. This native Iowan and University of Iowa alum has worked on Seinfeld, Veep, Parks and Recreation, Hacks, The Good Place, A Man on the Inside, among other television and film credits.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Sackett about how the once-prospective law school student found himself behind the camera, becoming a beloved producer and director. He will be speaking in Iowa City on Nov. 7.

Later in the episode, Iowa Writers' Workshop alum Emily Wilson talks about her latest published collection of poems titled Burnt Mountain. Wilson will be reading at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City.

Guests:

