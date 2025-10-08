Nick Offerman says woodworking is a superpower in this digital world

Nick Offerman is best known for playing Ron Swanson on the sitcom Parks and Recreation, but has pursued many interesting projects during his career, including traveling with an original one-man show and publishing six books on topics ranging from conservation to his marriage with comedian Megan Mullally. His latest book is Little Woodchucks: Offerman’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery, and he spoke with host Charity Nebbe ahead of his visit to Iowa.

Offerman cowrote the book with fellow woodworker Lee Buchanan and the two of them will be in Des Moines on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Events Center. You can find more information at beaverdalebooks.com.

But first, Harry Smith, a long-time television journalist who spent most of his career on CBS and NBC, decided to spend part of the year in Iowa since retiring and is in his second year teaching a seminar at his alma mater Central College in Pella. He joins the program to talk about the course and his goal to ignite the curiosity of his students.

Guests:

