Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Nick Offerman says woodworking is a superpower in this digital world

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsDani Gehr
Published October 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Nick Offerman is best known for playing Ron Swanson on the sitcom Parks and Recreation, but has pursued many interesting projects during his career, including traveling with an original one-man show and publishing six books on topics ranging from conservation to his marriage with comedian Megan Mullally. His latest book is Little Woodchucks: Offerman’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery, and he spoke with host Charity Nebbe ahead of his visit to Iowa.

Offerman cowrote the book with fellow woodworker Lee Buchanan and the two of them will be in Des Moines on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Franklin Events Center. You can find more information at beaverdalebooks.com.

But first, Harry Smith, a long-time television journalist who spent most of his career on CBS and NBC, decided to spend part of the year in Iowa since retiring and is in his second year teaching a seminar at his alma mater Central College in Pella. He joins the program to talk about the course and his goal to ignite the curiosity of his students.

Guests:

  • Harry Smith, retired television journalist and senior correspondent
  • Nick Offerman, actor, comedian, author of Little Woodchucks: Offerman’s Guide to Tools and Tomfoolery
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
