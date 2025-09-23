For Fred Armisen, comedy and music go hand-in-hand

Fred Armisen is an incredibly inventive and actor, comedian, musician and writer. He will be coming to Iowa as part of his "Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome" tour Oct. 15. Armisen joins the show ahead of his visit and talks about his time in punk band Trenchmouth and why he never felt he had to choose between music and comedy.

Then, Donna Reed is beloved for roles like Mary Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life and Donna Stone in The Donna Reed Show. She was born in Dennison, Iowa, where the Donna Reed Foundation keeps her legacy alive. We continue our Iowa Famous series by speaking with her daughter, Mary Owen.

Guests:

