Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
For Fred Armisen, comedy and music go hand-in-hand

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published September 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Fred Armisen is an incredibly inventive and actor, comedian, musician and writer. He will be coming to Iowa as part of his "Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome" tour Oct. 15. Armisen joins the show ahead of his visit and talks about his time in punk band Trenchmouth and why he never felt he had to choose between music and comedy.

Then, Donna Reed is beloved for roles like Mary Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life and Donna Stone in The Donna Reed Show. She was born in Dennison, Iowa, where the Donna Reed Foundation keeps her legacy alive. We continue our Iowa Famous series by speaking with her daughter, Mary Owen.

Guests:

  • Fred Armisen, actor, comedian and musician
  • Mary Owen, Donna Reed’s daughter, board member and treasurer, The Donna Reed Foundation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
