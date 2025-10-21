Johnny Carson and other Iowa late-night connections

The late Johnny Carson would have turned 100 years old on October 23. On this episode, we talk with Roger Sorensen about the preservation of Carson's birthplace home in Corning and the 100th birthday celebration happening in his hometown Thursday.

We also talk with Libby McKay of the Elkhorn Valley Museum located in Carson's hometown of Norfolk, Nebraska. The museum's permanent Carson exhibit includes his Emmy awards, Kennedy Center Honor medallion and other artifacts from his time on The Tonight Show. The museum is hosting several events in honor of his centennial birthday.

Then, we travel back to 1989, when all 16 residents of the northern Iowa community of Bolan appeared on Late Night with David Letterman.

We also talk about the landscape of late night comedy today with University of Iowa alum and Late Night with Seth Meyers producer Eric Leiderman.

Guests:

