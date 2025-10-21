© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Johnny Carson and other Iowa late-night connections

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We discuss the Midwest origins of the "King of Late Night," plus the time a whole Iowa town came on Letterman's show. Then, we speak to a current producer for Seth Meyers.

The late Johnny Carson would have turned 100 years old on October 23. On this episode, we talk with Roger Sorensen about the preservation of Carson's birthplace home in Corning and the 100th birthday celebration happening in his hometown Thursday.

We also talk with Libby McKay of the Elkhorn Valley Museum located in Carson's hometown of Norfolk, Nebraska. The museum's permanent Carson exhibit includes his Emmy awards, Kennedy Center Honor medallion and other artifacts from his time on The Tonight Show. The museum is hosting several events in honor of his centennial birthday.

Then, we travel back to 1989, when all 16 residents of the northern Iowa community of Bolan appeared on Late Night with David Letterman.

We also talk about the landscape of late night comedy today with University of Iowa alum and Late Night with Seth Meyers producer Eric Leiderman.

Guests:

  • Roger Sorensen, president, Johnny Carson Birthplace Society
  • Libby McKay, executive director, Elkhorn Valley Museum
  • Lori Willert, Bolan resident
  • Eric Leiderman, producer, "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
Talk of Iowa TVTourismHistoryUniversity of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
