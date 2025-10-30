© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Reggie's Sleepout, a youth homelessness fundraiser, turns 20

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Reggie Kelsey's death in 2001 was a wake-up call for many. Kicked out of his foster care placement and released from an independent living program before even turning 18, Kelsey's body was found in the Des Moines River.

In response to his death, YSS led the effort to start the Iowa Aftercare Services Network to help those who have aged out of foster care. For the last 20 years, YSS's Iowa Homeless Youth Centers have held Reggie's Sleepout where participants raise funds by sleeping outside to understand what homeless people experience. Charity Nebbe spoke with Kelsey's sister, Tamera Kelsey, YSS President and CEO Andrew Allen and Iowa Homeless Youth Centers Community Engagement Coordinator Austin Neal.

Then, for 16 years, the University of Northern Iowa offered a course that explored athletics and mental health, but was known around campus as the "marathon class" as students were required to complete a marathon for their final. To honor the life of one of the class's professors, David Whitsett, UNI is hosting a fun run Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.

Guests:

  • Andrew Allen, president and CEO of YSS
  • Austin Neal, community engagement coordinator, Iowa Homeless Youth Centers, YSS
  • Tamera Kelsey, Reggie’s sister
  • Adam Butler, head of the psychology department, University of Northern Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
