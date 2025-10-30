Reggie's Sleepout, a youth homelessness fundraiser, turns 20

Reggie Kelsey's death in 2001 was a wake-up call for many. Kicked out of his foster care placement and released from an independent living program before even turning 18, Kelsey's body was found in the Des Moines River.

In response to his death, YSS led the effort to start the Iowa Aftercare Services Network to help those who have aged out of foster care. For the last 20 years, YSS's Iowa Homeless Youth Centers have held Reggie's Sleepout where participants raise funds by sleeping outside to understand what homeless people experience. Charity Nebbe spoke with Kelsey's sister, Tamera Kelsey, YSS President and CEO Andrew Allen and Iowa Homeless Youth Centers Community Engagement Coordinator Austin Neal.

Then, for 16 years, the University of Northern Iowa offered a course that explored athletics and mental health, but was known around campus as the "marathon class" as students were required to complete a marathon for their final. To honor the life of one of the class's professors, David Whitsett, UNI is hosting a fun run Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.

