The legacy of Iowa lawmaker and conservationist Paul W. Johnson

We revisit the writings of late Iowa lawmaker and conservationist Paul W. Johnson. A collection of his speeches and letters, We Can Do Better, edited by Curt Meine, explores land ethics, public policy, and our shared responsibility to care for the earth.

Then, we go to Riverside, Iowa — the future birthplace of Captain James T. Kirk. Two Riverside residents share how the designation turned their small town into an intergalactic destination for Star Trek fans from around the world.

