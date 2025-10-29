© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The legacy of Iowa lawmaker and conservationist Paul W. Johnson

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

We revisit the writings of late Iowa lawmaker and conservationist Paul W. Johnson. A collection of his speeches and letters, We Can Do Better, edited by Curt Meine, explores land ethics, public policy, and our shared responsibility to care for the earth.

Then, we go to Riverside, Iowa — the future birthplace of Captain James T. Kirk. Two Riverside residents share how the designation turned their small town into an intergalactic destination for Star Trek fans from around the world.

Guests:

  • Curt Meine, senior fellow, Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc.; editor of We Can Do Better
  • Travis Riggan, chair, Trekfest
  • Phil Richman, president, Voyage Home Museum
conservation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
