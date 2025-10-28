© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What's behind the American obsession with true crime?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Americans are drawn to stories of true crime — 25% of the most popular podcasts are in the true crime category. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore what's behind this obsession.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Matt DeLisi, one of the most influential criminologists in the world and a distinguished professor at Iowa State University.

Then we take a look at efforts to purchase, rehabilitate and preserve a wetland near Lake Okoboji. Joe Jayjack of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation talks about the project.

Guests:

  • Matt DeLisi, distinguished professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's Professor, Criminal Justice Coordinator, Iowa State University
  • Joe Jayjack, external affairs director, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
Criminal Justice murder conservation wetlands
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
