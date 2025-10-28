What's behind the American obsession with true crime?

Americans are drawn to stories of true crime — 25% of the most popular podcasts are in the true crime category. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we explore what's behind this obsession.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Matt DeLisi, one of the most influential criminologists in the world and a distinguished professor at Iowa State University.

Then we take a look at efforts to purchase, rehabilitate and preserve a wetland near Lake Okoboji. Joe Jayjack of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation talks about the project.

Guests:

