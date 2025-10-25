What to do about fall pests in your home

When the temperatures drop it’s nice to stay warm and cozy inside — some insects seem to feel the same way.

Entomologist Zach Schumm of the ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic talks about creepy crawly household invaders like boxelder bugs, Asian ladybeetles and brown marmorated stink bugs.

Zach Schumm , entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University

