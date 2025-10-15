'Americanness' across two cultures and 70 years
For the Talk of Iowa book club, author Carol Roh Spalding and expert readers discuss the short story collection Waiting for Mr. Kim.
The connected stories in Waiting for Mr. Kim are quintessentially American — an immigrant family builds a life in San Francisco drawn by the promise of opportunity. Over the decades, the family grows and struggles with the tension between two different cultures.
Guests:
- Carol Spaulding-Kruse, Drake professor of English, publishes fiction under the pen name Carol Roh Spaulding
- Lynne Nugent, editor, The Iowa Review
- Yasmina Din Madden, writer, associate professor of English, Drake University