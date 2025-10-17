© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ruth Rabinowitz’s land healing journey

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Ruth Rabinowitz took over her father’s Iowa farmland, the land had eroded through years of overwork. Starting with little farming experience, she has restored the soil quality through conservation practices. Rabinowitz discusses her journey and being honored with the Practical Farmers of Iowa Farmland Owner Legacy Award.

Rabinowitz will speak at the Practical Farmers of Iowa Farmland Owner Legacy Award Celebration at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Pammel Park Lodge in Winterset. Attendees can RSVP here.

Then, Cedar Rapids chef Anthony Leonard shares what it was like representing Iowa on season 24 of Hell’s Kitchen, where this season chefs from all 50 states had the chance to compete for Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval.

Guests:

  • Ruth Rabinowitz, farmer, recipient of the Practical Farmers of Iowa Farmland Owner Legacy Award
  • Anthony Leonard, chef, Hell’s Kitchen season 24 contestant
Tags
Talk of Iowa Farmingcooking
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content