Ruth Rabinowitz’s land healing journey

When Ruth Rabinowitz took over her father’s Iowa farmland, the land had eroded through years of overwork. Starting with little farming experience, she has restored the soil quality through conservation practices. Rabinowitz discusses her journey and being honored with the Practical Farmers of Iowa Farmland Owner Legacy Award.

Rabinowitz will speak at the Practical Farmers of Iowa Farmland Owner Legacy Award Celebration at 4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Pammel Park Lodge in Winterset. Attendees can RSVP here.

Then, Cedar Rapids chef Anthony Leonard shares what it was like representing Iowa on season 24 of Hell’s Kitchen, where this season chefs from all 50 states had the chance to compete for Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval.

Guests:

