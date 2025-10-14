The long, slow process of repatriation of Indigenous cultural items continues
When Indigenous Americans were forcibly removed from their lands, archeologists, museum collectors and treasure hunters explored abandoned villages and dug up graves collecting remains, funerary objects and cultural items. The long, slow process of repatriation of these cultural items continues today. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts discuss the process of repatriation and why it's important.
Guests:
- RaeLynn Butler, secretary of culture and humanities, Department of Culture and Humanities, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation
- Natalie Zenk, archaeologist, Prairie Archaeology & Research Ltd.
- Johnathon Buffalo, historic preservation director, Meskwaki Nation