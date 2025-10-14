© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The long, slow process of repatriation of Indigenous cultural items continues

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published October 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Indigenous Americans were forcibly removed from their lands, archeologists, museum collectors and treasure hunters explored abandoned villages and dug up graves collecting remains, funerary objects and cultural items. The long, slow process of repatriation of these cultural items continues today. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts discuss the process of repatriation and why it's important.

Guests:

  • RaeLynn Butler, secretary of culture and humanities, Department of Culture and Humanities, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation
  • Natalie Zenk, archaeologist, Prairie Archaeology & Research Ltd.
  • Johnathon Buffalo, historic preservation director, Meskwaki Nation
Talk of Iowa Native AmericanMeskwaki
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
