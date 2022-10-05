A complicated Chinese American family, a small Wisconsin city and a crisis that's been building for years

The novel The Family Chao takes us into the heart of a complicated Chinese American family, living in a small city in Wisconsin. Their family restaurant is beloved, but we meet the family at the point of crisis — a crisis that has been building for years. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to author Lan Samantha Chang about her third novel The Family Chao.

This episode was originally produced Feb. 2, 2022.

Guest:

