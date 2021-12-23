Four mothers, four daughters and their intertwined stories of trauma, identity and understanding

In this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by four expert readers to discuss The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan. Published in 1989, the novel tells the stories of four mothers and four daughters. The mothers are all Chinese immigrants to the United States who have survived incredible hardship in their pasts and built new lives in San Francisco. The daughters are first-generation Americans. The mothers and daughters struggle to understand each other, but through 16 intertwined stories we come to understand and know these women.

