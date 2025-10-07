Remembering Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped our understanding of what it means to be human. Through her pioneering research on wild chimpanzees, her unwavering commitment to conservation and her remarkable storytelling, she inspired generations around the world.

Host Charity Nebbe looks back on her March 2025 conversation with Goodall and reflects on her profound impact with wildlife biologist Jim Pease.

Later in the hour, the show turns to Banned Books Week, exploring this year’s 1984 theme and the growing movement surrounding book challenges and bans in the U.S.

A portion of this episode was originally produced March 24, 2025.

Guest:

