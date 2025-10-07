© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Remembering Jane Goodall

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published October 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Jane Goodall passed away on Oct. 1 at the age of 91, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped our understanding of what it means to be human. Through her pioneering research on wild chimpanzees, her unwavering commitment to conservation and her remarkable storytelling, she inspired generations around the world.

Host Charity Nebbe looks back on her March 2025 conversation with Goodall and reflects on her profound impact with wildlife biologist Jim Pease.

Later in the hour, the show turns to Banned Books Week, exploring this year’s 1984 theme and the growing movement surrounding book challenges and bans in the U.S.

A portion of this episode was originally produced March 24, 2025.

Guest:

  • Jane Goodall, ethologist and conservationist
  • Jim Pease, wildlife biologist, Iowa State University emeritus professor of natural resource ecology and management
Tags
Talk of Iowa BiologyWildlifeBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
Related Content