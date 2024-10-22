Cedar Rapids' Czech and Slovak museum celebrates 50 years of sharing immigrants' stories

Cedar Rapids is also home to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

President and CEO Cecilia Rokusek shares how Iowa became an epicenter for Czech and Slovak heritage and culture. We also hear from Czech and Slovakian descendants who attended the recent dedication of the of the Buresh Immigration Clock Tower. The presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia also attended the dedication, the first state visit to the museum since their predecessors' visit with then-U.S. president Bill Clinton in 1995.

Later in the episode we listen back to a conversation with Storm Lake resident Maggie Reyes, a woman with an incredible gift for helping others in her community.

National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:

Cecilia Rokusek, president and CEO, National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library

Maggie Reyes, outreach specialist for Buena Vista County, Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc.

A portion of this episode was originally produced 2-15-2024.