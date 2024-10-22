© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Cedar Rapids' Czech and Slovak museum celebrates 50 years of sharing immigrants' stories

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published October 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The city of Cedar Rapids is home to more people of Czech and Slovak heritage than any other city in the world outside of the Czech Republic or Slovakia.

Cedar Rapids is also home to the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

President and CEO Cecilia Rokusek shares how Iowa became an epicenter for Czech and Slovak heritage and culture. We also hear from Czech and Slovakian descendants who attended the recent dedication of the of the Buresh Immigration Clock Tower. The presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia also attended the dedication, the first state visit to the museum since their predecessors' visit with then-U.S. president Bill Clinton in 1995.

Later in the episode we listen back to a conversation with Storm Lake resident Maggie Reyes, a woman with an incredible gift for helping others in her community.

National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library is an underwriter of IPR.

Guests:
Cecilia Rokusek, president and CEO, National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library
Maggie Reyes, outreach specialist for Buena Vista County, Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc.

A portion of this episode was originally produced 2-15-2024.

Tags
Talk of Iowa immigrationHistoryCedar RapidsStorm Lake
