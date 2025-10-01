© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
'Choosing dance over despair' details living with Schizophrenia

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDani Gehr
Published October 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Margalea Warner has been living with schizophrenia for more than four decades. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Warner about her memoir Choosing Dance Over Despair: How I Found Keys to Join and Recovery while living with Serious Mental Illness. We’ll also learn about Compeer Johnson County, a group that provides social connection and support for those with mental illness.

Then, Nebbe speaks with Iowa native and soprano opera singer Jessica Faselt, who will soon be making her European debut at the Paris Opera.

Guests:

  • Margalea Warner, writer, speaker, retired medical secretary for UI Health Care
  • Sarah Ross, program director, Compeer of Johnson County
  • Jessica Faselt, soprano opera singer
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
