'Choosing dance over despair' details living with Schizophrenia

Margalea Warner has been living with schizophrenia for more than four decades. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Warner about her memoir Choosing Dance Over Despair: How I Found Keys to Join and Recovery while living with Serious Mental Illness. We’ll also learn about Compeer Johnson County, a group that provides social connection and support for those with mental illness.

Then, Nebbe speaks with Iowa native and soprano opera singer Jessica Faselt, who will soon be making her European debut at the Paris Opera.

Guests:

