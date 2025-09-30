© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How climate change impacts health in rural America

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published September 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Older, rural Americans can be some of the hardest hit by extreme weather events. Their vulnerability is heightened by physical isolation and the lack of local health care providers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll talk about some of the challenges facing rural communities in the United States when it comes to climate and health care with sociologist Lori Hunter.

Then — hundreds of crossword puzzle enthusiasts will gather in Chicago at the Midwest Crossword Tournament. They'll compete to see who can solve puzzles the fastest and have a chance to connect with their fellow puzzle nerds. We'll meet two Iowa puzzle makers who've been instrumental in bringing the Midwest Crossword Tournament to life.

Guests:

  • Lori Hunter, professor of sociology and director of the Institute of Behavioral Science, University of Colorado Boulder
  • Sally Hoelscher, co-organizer, Midwest Crossword Tournament
  • Christina Iverson, editor, Midwest Crossword Tournament
Tags
Talk of Iowa climate changepublic healthrural healthArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
