How climate change impacts health in rural America

Older, rural Americans can be some of the hardest hit by extreme weather events. Their vulnerability is heightened by physical isolation and the lack of local health care providers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll talk about some of the challenges facing rural communities in the United States when it comes to climate and health care with sociologist Lori Hunter.

Then — hundreds of crossword puzzle enthusiasts will gather in Chicago at the Midwest Crossword Tournament. They'll compete to see who can solve puzzles the fastest and have a chance to connect with their fellow puzzle nerds. We'll meet two Iowa puzzle makers who've been instrumental in bringing the Midwest Crossword Tournament to life.

Guests:

