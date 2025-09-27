Prevent plant disease this year and next

If you want to increase the odds of having disease-free tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers next growing season, the time to act is now. Chelsea Harbach is a plant disease diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. She discusses best practices for fall cleanup and what you can do to prevent garden diseases next year. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:



Aaron Steil , consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at the plant and insect diagnostic lab with Iowa State University Extension

