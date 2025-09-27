© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Prevent plant disease this year and next

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published September 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

If you want to increase the odds of having disease-free tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers next growing season, the time to act is now. Chelsea Harbach is a plant disease diagnostician with the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic. She discusses best practices for fall cleanup and what you can do to prevent garden diseases next year. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician at the plant and insect diagnostic lab with Iowa State University Extension

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for the Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
