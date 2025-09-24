Anti-racism as a daily practice

It's one thing for a white person to understand and acknowledge the deep history and harms of racism in this country. It’s another thing entirely for that person to take action.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author Jennifer Harvey to talk about her new book, Anti-Racism As Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities and Help Create a Just World. Later in the hour, educator Madison DeShay Duncan joins the program to discuss justice education and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the state.

This episode was originally produced July 16, 2024.

