© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Anti-racism as a daily practice

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It's one thing for a white person to understand and acknowledge the deep history and harms of racism in this country. It’s another thing entirely for that person to take action.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author Jennifer Harvey to talk about her new book, Anti-Racism As Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities and Help Create a Just World. Later in the hour, educator Madison DeShay Duncan joins the program to discuss justice education and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the state.

This episode was originally produced July 16, 2024.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Harvey, author, Anti-Racism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities and Help Create a Just World
  • Madison DeShay-Duncan, educator and filmmaker
Tags
Talk of Iowa RaceRacial JusticeBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content