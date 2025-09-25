© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

An inside look at the new Ames History Museum

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The recently expanded Ames History Museum is full of surprises for all generations.

The Ames History Museum had its grand reopening in October 2024, following a years long, $4.5 million expansion and renovation project. On this episode, we take a tour of the museum's permanent exhibit and archives with the executive director, exhibits manager, and a longtime volunteer.

This episode was originally produced May 6, 2025.

Guests:

  • Casie Vance, executive director, Ames History Museum
  • Alex Fejfar, exhibits manager, Ames History Museum
  • Kathy Svec, volunteer, former board president, Ames History Museum
Tags
Talk of Iowa AmesHistoryIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content