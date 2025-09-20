Give your perennials some tender loving care

There are some flowers that are so beautiful, gardeners are willing to go to a lot of trouble to bring them back each year. Dahlias, Gladiolus, Calla Lillies — they are perennials, but too tender for Iowa winters.

Horticulturists offer advice on storing and saving tender perennials from the cold. Then, they answer your gardening questions.

Guests:



Aaron Steil , consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

