© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A 'big city' museum in a town of a couple thousand residents

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Kalona Historical Village in southeast Iowa may be a tourism spot geared toward the past, but its features and exhibits have constantly evolved.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe tours the historical village with managing director Nancy Roth, including the Wahl Museum, which was reconstructed seven years ago and fully opened in 2023 with an interactive streetscape exhibit, among other attractions.

The village acquired a wooden railcar to build a new exhibit along their historic depot, and curators plan to move a 1901-era barn about 20 miles to the village. Retired teacher and historian Michael Zahs is involved with this project, which received an emergency grant of $300,000 from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. He shares why he seeks to preserve what's "typical."

This episode was originally produced Aug. 15, 2024.

Guests:

  • Nancy Roth, managing director, Kalona Historical Village
  • Michael Zahs, historian, subject of documentary Saving Brinton
Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryTourismFarmingRural Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content