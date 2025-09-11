A 'big city' museum in a town of a couple thousand residents

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe tours the historical village with managing director Nancy Roth, including the Wahl Museum, which was reconstructed seven years ago and fully opened in 2023 with an interactive streetscape exhibit, among other attractions.

The village acquired a wooden railcar to build a new exhibit along their historic depot, and curators plan to move a 1901-era barn about 20 miles to the village. Retired teacher and historian Michael Zahs is involved with this project, which received an emergency grant of $300,000 from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation. He shares why he seeks to preserve what's "typical."

This episode was originally produced Aug. 15, 2024.

