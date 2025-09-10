Freedom of Expression project gives a platform to artists of all abilities

The Freedom of Expression Project is a public arts and culture initiative that explores the intersections of the human experience and the right to freedom of expression for individuals of all abilities. It provides a yearlong mentorship for around a dozen Iowa artists with disabilities who work across a variety of mediums. On this episode, we talk with the co-founders Jill Wells and Katie Flippen. Their second biennial exhibition begins with an adaptive fashion show on Sept. 16 at Curate in Des Moines.

Later in the episode, playwright and former Poet Laureate of Iowa Mary Swander shares the unconventional methods she's using to stage a one-man show about an Amish conscientious objector drafted in World War II. A free performance of her new play Coop is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13 at Hillcrest Academy's Celebration Hall.

Guests:

