Freedom of Expression project gives a platform to artists of all abilities

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The Freedom of Expression Project is a public arts and culture initiative that explores the intersections of the human experience and the right to freedom of expression for individuals of all abilities. It provides a yearlong mentorship for around a dozen Iowa artists with disabilities who work across a variety of mediums. On this episode, we talk with the co-founders Jill Wells and Katie Flippen. Their second biennial exhibition begins with an adaptive fashion show on Sept. 16 at Curate in Des Moines.

Later in the episode, playwright and former Poet Laureate of Iowa Mary Swander shares the unconventional methods she's using to stage a one-man show about an Amish conscientious objector drafted in World War II. A free performance of her new play Coop is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13 at Hillcrest Academy's Celebration Hall.

Guests:

  • Jill Wells, artist, advocate and mentor
  • Katie Flippen, public relations specialist, Mosaic in Central Iowa
  • Mary Swander, artistic director, Swander Woman Productions
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
