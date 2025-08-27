Late Iowa City pianist's legacy uplifts next generation of musicians

Brian Cretzmeyer was a talented young musician in Iowa City who died of cancer at the age of 29. After his death in 2010, his family and friends looked for a way to keep his memory and spirit alive. They created Brianfest, an annual music festival, and the Brian Cretzmeyer Trust, which supports young musicians.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Matty Cretzmeyer, Brian's younger brother and lead organizer of Brianfest, and some of the organizations that have been able to teach young musicians thanks to this trust. This year’s Brianfest is at Jerry’s Farm in Lone Tree on September 5-6.

Then, Nate Kaeding helped kickstart an Iowa Hawkeye Football renaissance that really took off when he made the game-winning field goal at the 2001 Alamo Bowl. He had a stellar career in the NFL, and these days he’s reshaping his hometown of Iowa City through restaurants and real estate. As part of our Iowa Famous series, Nebbe speaks with Kaeding.

Guests:

