Late Iowa City pianist's legacy uplifts next generation of musicians

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published August 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Brian Cretzmeyer was a talented young musician in Iowa City who died of cancer at the age of 29. After his death in 2010, his family and friends looked for a way to keep his memory and spirit alive. They created Brianfest, an annual music festival, and the Brian Cretzmeyer Trust, which supports young musicians.

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with Matty Cretzmeyer, Brian's younger brother and lead organizer of Brianfest, and some of the organizations that have been able to teach young musicians thanks to this trust. This year’s Brianfest is at Jerry’s Farm in Lone Tree on September 5-6.

Then, Nate Kaeding helped kickstart an Iowa Hawkeye Football renaissance that really took off when he made the game-winning field goal at the 2001 Alamo Bowl. He had a stellar career in the NFL, and these days he’s reshaping his hometown of Iowa City through restaurants and real estate. As part of our Iowa Famous series, Nebbe speaks with Kaeding.

Guests:

  • Mark Heidel, director of bands and former director Summer Music Camps, University of Iowa
  • Sonja Berven Zeithamel, co-founder and director of the Preucil School of Music
  • Deb Hernstrom, co-chair of the piano department, Preucil School of Music
  • Nate Kaeding, former NFL placekicker, founder of restaurant group Gold Cap Hospitality
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
