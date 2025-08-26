Pet sounds: How dogs are communicating with their people

Have you ever wished you could know what’s going on in the mind of your pet? Sascha Crasnow trained her dog, Parker, to communicate using recordable buttons of words and phrases — and learned that Parker had a lot more to say than she may have anticipated.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe visits Crasnow and Parker. Then, ISU evolutionary biologist Corinna Most discusses the science behind this communication and what it might mean for animals and pet-owners going forward.

Guests:

