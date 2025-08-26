© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Pet sounds: How dogs are communicating with their people

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 26, 2025
Have you ever wished you could know what’s going on in the mind of your pet? Sascha Crasnow trained her dog, Parker, to communicate using recordable buttons of words and phrases — and learned that Parker had a lot more to say than she may have anticipated.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe visits Crasnow and Parker. Then, ISU evolutionary biologist Corinna Most discusses the science behind this communication and what it might mean for animals and pet-owners going forward.

Guests:

  • Puppy Parker Posey, beagle-mix, talking dog
  • Sascha Crasnow, Parker’s human, assistant professor of art history, Drake University
  • Corinna Most, adjunct associate professor, Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology
Talk of Iowa animalsAnimal Sciencelanguage
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
