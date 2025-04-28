Male and female students see different degrees of success

In high school, girls are more likely to take advanced courses and graduate on time, while boys are more likely to repeat kindergarten, be held back or receive detention. This is particularly true for boys of color. On this episode of Unsettled, we take a hard look at education and the gender gaps in academic performance and discipline.

First, we speak to Kenny Gaskin, a Black male elementary school teacher in a profession dominated by women. He shares his experience in the classroom and how he approaches disparities for boys and girls in school.

Then, we learn more about what's contributing to this gap and possible solutions from the American Psychological Association's Task Force on Boys.

Finally, we hear a success story from an educational opportunity program that works with young men to find a pathway to college and understand how transformative a college degree can be.

