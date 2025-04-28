© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Unsettled: Mindo the Gender Gap
Male and female students see different degrees of success

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
In high school, girls are more likely to take advanced courses and graduate on time, while boys are more likely to repeat kindergarten, be held back or receive detention. This is particularly true for boys of color. On this episode of Unsettled, we take a hard look at education and the gender gaps in academic performance and discipline.

First, we speak to Kenny Gaskin, a Black male elementary school teacher in a profession dominated by women. He shares his experience in the classroom and how he approaches disparities for boys and girls in school.

Then, we learn more about what's contributing to this gap and possible solutions from the American Psychological Association's Task Force on Boys.

Finally, we hear a success story from an educational opportunity program that works with young men to find a pathway to college and understand how transformative a college degree can be.

Guests:

  • Kenny Gaskin, fourth grade teacher, Hillis Elementary School
  • Matt Englar-Carlson, professor of counseling, California State University, Fullerton
  • Daniel Jean, associate provost for educational opportunity and success programs, Montclair State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
