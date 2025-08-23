How to harness the power of cover crops

Farmers who use cover crops see all kinds of benefits, improvements in soil health, reductions in runoff and erosion. They even help with weed control. Home gardeners can also harness the power of cover crops.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Dan Fillius tells us how to use cover crops. Then, he and Iowa State Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil answer listener questions.

Guests:

