Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How to harness the power of cover crops

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published August 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Farmers who use cover crops see all kinds of benefits, improvements in soil health, reductions in runoff and erosion. They even help with weed control. Home gardeners can also harness the power of cover crops.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist Dan Fillius tells us how to use cover crops. Then, he and Iowa State Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetable and crop specialist, Iowa State University
    Talk of Iowa GardeningHort DayHorticulture
    Charity Nebbe
    Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
    See stories by Charity Nebbe
    Aaron Steil
    Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
    See stories by Aaron Steil
    Neve Kelley
    Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
    See stories by Neve Kelley
