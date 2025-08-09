How fireflies light up our summer nights

Watching fireflies as they light up a soft warm night is one of the pure joys of summer. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll find out what all of that flashing is about as fireflies dwindle and send their last signals of the season.

Iowa State University entomologist Zach Schumm demystifies these bio-luminescent insects. Then, extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil answers listener questions.

Guests:

