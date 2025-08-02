Adorn your landscape with these ornamental grasses
Ornamental grasses can add color, texture and maybe a bit of sophistication to your landscape. They’re even beautiful during the bleak winter months to come.
On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa State University horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes share their favorite ways to use ornamental grasses and answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University