Crash course in tree identification
To adequately care for a tree, it's important to know its species. Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh will cover the basics of tree identification and tell us why it’s important. Then, Iowa State Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation and to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University