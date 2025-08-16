© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Crash course in tree identification

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani Gehr
Published August 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

To adequately care for a tree, it's important to know its species. Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh will cover the basics of tree identification and tell us why it’s important. Then, Iowa State Extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the conversation and to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
