Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Four-day school weeks are increasing across Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Six Iowa public school districts operated on a four-day week during the 2023-2024 school year. This fall, 27 districts will be using this schedule.

In 2013, the Iowa Legislature passed a law that changed calendar requirements for school districts, allowing them to change their schedule from five days of classes to four. In the years since, more rural school districts have adopted this schedule as a more affordable way to attract and retain teachers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk this trend and the impacts that have been seen nationwide.

We get an overview from Nicole Grundmeier of The Midwest Newsroom, who has been tracking this issue regionally. We also hear from a parent who says the four-day week schedule has positively impacted her son's behavior.

Cardinal Community School District Superintendent James Craig says while the four-day week has led to better teacher and student retention, it's not about improving students' performance.

Then, we hear more about why more school districts are adopting this calendar around the country, and what research says so far about impacts to students' academics and behavior. Jon Turner has been studying this issue in Missouri, more than a third of the state's public school districts are on a four-day scheduled.

Elizabeth Day of the HEDCO Institute at the University of Oregon says there is no consistent evidence that moving to this shortened schedule improves learning outcomes, and in some cases, it may do the opposite.

Guests:

  • Nicole Grundmeier, senior content editor, The Midwest Newsroom
  • Madison Wolfe, parent, Saydel School District
  • James Craig, superintendent, Cardinal Community School District
  • Jon Turner, associate professor in the department of special education, leadership, and professional Studies, Missouri State University
  • Elizabeth Day, research assistant professor, HEDCO Institute for Evidence-Based Educational Practice, University of Oregon
Tags
Talk of Iowa Four-day school weekpublic schoolsEducationIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
