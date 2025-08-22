Four-day school weeks are increasing across Iowa

In 2013, the Iowa Legislature passed a law that changed calendar requirements for school districts, allowing them to change their schedule from five days of classes to four. In the years since, more rural school districts have adopted this schedule as a more affordable way to attract and retain teachers. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk this trend and the impacts that have been seen nationwide.

We get an overview from Nicole Grundmeier of The Midwest Newsroom, who has been tracking this issue regionally. We also hear from a parent who says the four-day week schedule has positively impacted her son's behavior.

Cardinal Community School District Superintendent James Craig says while the four-day week has led to better teacher and student retention, it's not about improving students' performance.

Then, we hear more about why more school districts are adopting this calendar around the country, and what research says so far about impacts to students' academics and behavior. Jon Turner has been studying this issue in Missouri, more than a third of the state's public school districts are on a four-day scheduled.

Elizabeth Day of the HEDCO Institute at the University of Oregon says there is no consistent evidence that moving to this shortened schedule improves learning outcomes, and in some cases, it may do the opposite.

